Jets QB Zach Wilson to Return Week 4? by SportsGrid 18 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson could return for Week 4’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m expecting [him back], but until the doctors say so, I’m just going to say he’s being evaluated,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Wilson has yet to appear in a game for the Jets this season after suffering a torn meniscus in the team’s preseason opener. Health permitting, the 23-year-old is widely expected to resume his role as New York’s starting QB, a position currently held by backup Joe Flacco, who has led Gang Green to a 1-2 mark through the opening three weeks.

“You guys know more than I do,” said Flacco. “I’m going to keep my head down and keep working, doing all I can for this team in whatever role that may be.”

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +3.5 point road underdogs on the spread and +150 on the moneyline.