Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Week 4 vs. Steelers by SportsGrid 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) will start Week 4’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh announces that QB Zach Wilson has been medically cleared and will start Sunday if there are no setbacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Wilson missed Gang Green’s first three games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in the team’s preseason opener on August 12. The news aligns with head coach Robert Saleh’s comments on Monday, in which he expected Wilson back under center. The 23-year-old will look to improve upon last year’s poor rookie campaign in which he threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his passes in 13 starts.

Wilson’s return reverts fellow QB Joe Flacco to his usual backup role. Flacco led the Jets to a 1-2 mark across his three starts, throwing for 901 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

In fantasy circles, Wilson’s presence should be considered a downgrade for all Jets skill players until the former second overall pick proves he has taken a step forward in a potential make-or-break year.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +142 on the moneyline.