Marlins-Braves: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins are set to collide for Game 1 of a three-game weekend series on Friday, which will be broadcast on Apple TV.

Pitching has been a strength of both these clubs, but the difference between these two teams is that the Braves have an offense that can do damage, while the Marlins continue to search for answers with theirs.

This series is expected to open with a big pitching matchup, headlined by the NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins and Charlie Morton of the Braves. The Marlins righthander owns a 12-6 record, paired with an exceptional 2.13 ERA and 167 strikeouts, while the veteran Morton is 6-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 168 strikeouts.

When and Where is Marlins-Braves?

Marlins: 55-75 | Braves: 80-51

Date: September 2, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia | Stadium: Truist Park

How to Watch Marlins-Braves?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Marlins-Braves

Moneyline: Marlins | Braves

Run Line: Marlins | Braves

Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Marlins Give Run Support to their Ace?

It’s hard to beat Alcantara twice a row, which he showed against the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out. The Marlins’ top starter was roughed up on August 21 before seeing them again on August 27 and pitching a complete game. That’s something the powerful righty should be able to build off heading into this start against a Braves offense that can certainly put numbers on the board.

Marlins Projected Lineup:

SS Joey Wendle

3B Jonathan Berti

RF Brian Anderson

CF JJ Bleday

DH Garrett Cooper

C Jacob Stallings

1B Lewin Diaz

2B Charles Leblanc

LF Peyton Burdick

Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara

Can the Braves Find their Deadly Offense?

Heading into action on Thursday, the Braves offense has been somewhat inconsistent this week, and things certainly won’t get easier when they go up against one of the game’s elite starters on Friday. As a result, it’s hard to see things smoothly in this matchup for the Braves, but the Marlins haven’t typically given their ace a ton of run support, meaning this could be a low-scoring battle.

Braves Projected Lineup:

DH Ronald Acuna Jr.

SS Dansby Swanson

3B Austin Riley

1B Matt Olson

C William Contreras

CF Michael Harris II

2B Vaughn Grissom

LF Eddie Rosario

RF Robbie Grossman

Starting Pitcher: Charlie Morton