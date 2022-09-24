Michael Gallup to Play Monday Night for Dallas Cowboys by SportsGrid 30 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Michael Gallup is expected to play Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys added NT Quinton Bohanna to the injury report. He was limited with a neck issue. CB Trevon Diggs (personal) returned to practice as full participant and made his presence quickly felt with interception in team period. pic.twitter.com/i9eyulSpj2 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 23, 2022

Monday would be the season debut for Gallup, who has been out all season as he has been rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered versus the Arizona Cardinals late last season. Gallup is not expected to handle a full load of snaps in this game, but an offensively depleted Cowboys team will welcome him back. Dak Prescott will miss his second straight game due to thumb surgery, and tight end Dalton Schultz is iffy to play due to a knee injury.

The Cowboys have only scored 23 points in their first two games, which were played at home. They will need to show more offensively both Monday and for the rest of the season if they want to get back to the playoffs. The good news is that the defense has been excellent, which will need to continue for Dallas to come out victorious in this contest.