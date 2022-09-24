New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston Questionable by SportsGrid 22 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jameis Winston is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Alontae Taylor is out, and a bunch of Saints are questionable pic.twitter.com/xSlzMHZ22B — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 23, 2022

It has been reported that Winston is playing with four broken bones in his back. Yeah, that does not sound pleasant. Winston played with this injury last week, and although he completed 25 of 40 passes, those completions only went for 236 yards. That’s 5.9 yards per attempt. Everything was kept short. Winston may have an easier time of things this week versus the Carolina Panthers.

The availability of Alvin Kamara will also be a huge plus if he can play Sunday. Kamara missed the game last week due to an injury to his ribs. He is also listed as questionable to play Sunday.