NFL Season Win Total: Books Upgrade Chiefs, Eagles, and Cowboys

Buccaneers 11.5 to 12.5 (under -120)

11.5 to 12.5 (under -120) Chiefs 10.5 to 11.5 (over -110)

10.5 to 11.5 (over -110) Eagles 10.5 to 11.5 (over -120)

10.5 to 11.5 (over -120) Rams 9.5 to 10.5 (over -110)

9.5 to 10.5 (over -110) Cowboys 6.5 to 8.5 (under -120)

Bucs (Won @ Saints 20-10): Tampa Bay took care of business as Tom Brady picked up his first regular-season win over the Saints since joining the Bucs. This was Tampa’s most challenging divisional contest, and they got the W. If you were hesitant to take the OVER on Tampa (11.5), their recent history against New Orleans was probably why.

Eagles (Won vs. Vikings 27-7): Was there a more impressive team in Week 2? Jalen Hurts (333 yards, 10.7 YPA) put on a show by spreading the ball to his multiple weapons. Four Eagles had at least 69 receiving yards. They’re the team to beat in the NFC East.

Chiefs (Won vs. Chargers 27-24): They will still have to play San Diego on the road in November, but like the Bucs, KC came away from Week 2 with a significant divisional win. They’ve won at least 12 games for four-straight seasons, so it’s not surprising that 10.5 wins were looking low to the books.

Rams (Won vs. Falcons 31-27): Considering the Rams nearly blew a 28-3 lead to the lowly Falcons, it’s doubtful they got much of a bump from their Week 2 win. It is more likely that 9.5-wins were just too low a number for the defending champs.

Cowboys (Won vs. Bengals 20-17): Are we all joining Skip Bayless and Phil Simms on the Cooper Rush is as good (or better) as Dak Prescott train? Dropping them to 6.5 after Week 1 was probably an overreaction, and whoever had the cajones to bet the OVER last week was rewarded with a big upset win over the Bengals.