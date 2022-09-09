NFL SuperContest Picks: Bet Jaguars Vs. Commanders In Week 1 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

WEEK 1 #SuperContest LINES 🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (9/10). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (9/10) pic.twitter.com/nprHIddm9v — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) September 7, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 1 of the SuperContest:

Pittsburgh Steelers +6.5 at Cincinnati Bengals

SP: Mike Tomlin has made me plenty of money over the years as an underdog. The betting market believes in a lower-scoring game with a total of 44.5, which is a sign of respect for a stingy Steelers defense. I’m not in love with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, but the Steelers will be able to run the rock. This one feels like 23-20.

Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 at Washington Commanders

MC: This is basically lined as a neutral-site pick ’em, and at this point, FedEx Field might as well be just that. There’s not a ton to be excited about for the Commanders, while the Jaguars should have some pep in their step under new head coach Doug Pederson and coming off an offseason in which they spent big on improvements.

Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

SP: Enough with the Raiders hype. If I read one more story about Derek Carr being an MVP dark horse, I’m going to lose my mind. The Chargers are a much better football team and they actually play defense. Better team, better quarterback, better coach and they’re at home. Let’s go with Los Angeles by a touchdown.

Minnesota Vikings +1.5 vs. Green Bay Packers

MC: Not to overreact, but losing this game could ultimately cost the Vikings a shot at the division. Green Bay’s defense could be elite, but this is a tough test against a high-powered Minnesota offense. The bigger problem for the Pack might be its offense with No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard banged up and left tackle David Bakhtiari questionable at best.

Chicago Bears +7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

SP: The Bears aren’t going to win many games this season, but they’ll be competitive. New head coach Matt Eberflus brings toughness and tenacity to a group of players that certainly needed it after four years of Matt Nagy and his visor. I think Chicago keeps it close and will take seven points against Trey Lance on the highway.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (0-0, 0 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.