Super Bowl Pick: Aaron Rodgers Leads Packers Over Popular Bills

The best part about working in sports is that almost everybody has a Super Bowl prediction.

Whether it’s a sales manager, engineer, fancy executive or the co-worker that sits one desk over, most people at the office can give you a champion without much hesitation. Try it if you don’t believe me. You might be surprised how many “Buffalo Bills” responses you’ll get if you start an inquisition.

For decades, the New England Patriots were a popular prognostication around NESN thanks to the combination of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The former is long gone while the latter doesn’t know who’s running his offense just days before kickoff. It’s no coincidence that the Pats are 50-1 to win a seventh world championship.

Personally, I like the Green Bay Packers to beat the extremely popular Bills in Super Bowl LVII.

Packers’ Super Bowl odds:

+1000 Circa Sports ($100 wins $1,000)

+1000 DraftKings

+1000 SuperBook

+1000 WynnBET

+1100 PointsBet

+1200 BetMGM

+1200 Caesars

+1200 FanDuel ($100 wins $1,200)

The Bills are the highest power-rated team in the league and they have the shortest odds at every American sportsbook. As I wrote yesterday, one Las Vegas shop is all the way down to +375 on Buffalo to win the whole enchilada. Sorry I’m not sorry for wanting to pick somebody else.

Green Bay could very easily struggle early on due to a tough schedule (at Minnesota and Tampa in the first three weeks) and the loss of star receiver Davante Adams. And it’ll obviously take time for the offense time to gel with Rodgers getting used to three new receivers, including rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. But don’t sleep on what should be a Top 5 defense that will keep Green Bay in every single game.

Nobody wants to see the Packers down the stretch and in the playoffs when they’ve figured everything out.

I’ll put Buffalo and Green Bay in pocket and see what happens.

Sam’s Super Bowl picks:

Buffalo Bills +600

Green Bay Packers +1200

RECORD: (118-124, +21.7)