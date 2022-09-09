Packers WR Allen Lazard Doubtful for Sunday vs. Vikings by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Allen Lazard is doubtful for Sunday against the Vikings.



David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are questionable.



Robert Tonyan came off the injury report and will play. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 9, 2022

It looks like quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without his new top target for the season’s opening game. That leaves Sammy Watkins as WR1 heading into the matchup with a litany of inexperience behind him on the depth chart. Lazard felt like the target that Rodgers trusted the most, so it will be interesting to see who he targets in what should be a close game.

In 2021, Lazard hauled in 40 receptions on 60 targets for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. Keep an eye out for an official declaration of Lazard’s absence for Sunday before kickoff.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

The Green Bay Packers are 1.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.