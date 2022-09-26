Patriots HC Bill Belichick on QB Mac Jones: 'Nothing Definitive at This Point' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Following Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, reports surfaced that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could miss multiple weeks with what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. Jones went down on New England’s final drive and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Speaking with reporters Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not go into much detail regarding Jones’s status, saying:

“Just quickly on Mac, really no update on him. We’ll go through this process and see where things are this morning, but nothing definitive at this point.” Belichick was asked about the possibility of placing his starting QB on injured reserve, to which he replied, “Until we get more information, I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be.”

Should Jones be forced to miss time, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would presumably be the next man up under center for the 1-2 Pats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as +10.5 road underdogs on the spread and +385 on the moneyline for Week 4’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.