Patriots QB Mac Jones Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Packers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots ruled out QB Mac Jones for Sunday’s game in Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2022

Jones was never in contention to play this week until reporters spotted him suited up at team practice on Friday. It was nothing, as Jones is now ruled out, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will get the start. The Patriots are Week 4’s biggest underdog as they travel to Lambeau to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

In 2022, Jones has completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions in three games. Keep an eye out for a potential timeline on Jones’s injury as he recovers from the ankle sprain.

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

The New England Patriots are currently 9.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with the total set at 40, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.