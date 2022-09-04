Red Sox Odds: Enticing Triston Casas Props Ahead Of MLB Debut Could Casas hit one deep in his MLB debut? by Sean T. McGuire 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The arrival of Triston Casas has brought a sense of excitement to Red Sox fans ahead of Boston’s series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. And perhaps bettors are taking notice, as well.

Casas, who is making his MLB debut after being officially elevated Sunday before the game, offers plenty of potential for bettors looking to get in on him early. After all, the power-hitting first baseman certainly has the potential to put the bat on the ball against Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.16 ERA), and maybe even hit one into the seats. Casas, who hit .273 with 11 home runs in 72 games with Triple-A Worcester this season, is starting at first base and will hit sixth in the lineup.

Casas is +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook to hit Over 0.5 home runs, a respectable but profitable price on the organization’s No. 2 prospect. Boston slugger Rafael Devers, for reference, is 4-to-1 to do so at DraftKings. Additionally, Casas is +175 to record more than one RBI and +145 to score at least one run, as shared on DraftKings. He had 38 RBIs and 45 runs scored during those 72 games for the WooSox.

Casas has less profitable prices to record his first hit and total bases, both of which have an Over 0.5 at -190. It clearly indicates how bookmakers feel about the possibility.

Boston is seeking a four-game sweep of Texas, a victory which would mark a fifth straight for the Red Sox. The Red Sox enter the matchup as a slight home favorite with the total set at over/under 9.5 on all major sportsbooks.

You can watch Sunday’s game with NESN 360 as first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage.