Roger Federer Announces Retirement from Tennis

After watching Serena Williams end her storied career at this year’s US Open, tennis fans will have to say goodbye to another of the game’s all-time greats.

According to ESPN.com, Roger Federer will retire following next week’s Laver Cup, which runs from September 23-25.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” said Federer. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Federer, 41, won 20 major singles titles throughout his 24 years on tour – third all-time behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me,” said Federer. “But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

