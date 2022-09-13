Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Will Play Week 2 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will play Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pete Carroll says on radio show @SeattleSports that Kenneth Walker III will return this week. Says "Kenny Walker is going to be out there this week for us to add to that.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 13, 2022

“Kenny Walker is going to be out there this week for us to add to that [the offense],” said head coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (41st overall), Walker was inactive for the Seahawks’ 17-16 upset victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia in mid-August.

The 21-year-old’s presence is potentially troublesome for the fantasy value of current starter Rashaad Penny, who handled 12 of Seattle’s 13 rushing attempts in Week 1, totaling 60 yards (5.0 YPC). While Carroll has historically preferred a workhorse back, this situation has the makings of a full-blown RBBC, particularly given Penny’s injury history and the Seahawks’ post-Russell Wilson offense.

If Walker is active as Carroll predicts, both he and Penny will be dicey flex options with uncertainty surrounding their respective workloads.

