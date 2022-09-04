Tigers Place Miguel Cabrera on 10-Day IL with Biceps Strain by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The MLB season is drawing to a close, which means there’s little urgency to rush players back from injury for teams that aren’t involved in a playoff race. Unfortunately for the Detroit Tigers, they haven’t been included in the conversation for months and will have to get by without their heart and soul player, Miguel Cabrera, for at least ten days.

On Sunday, Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a biceps strain, retroactive to September 3.

The Tigers announced the following roster moves:



*Placed DH Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to 9/3, with a left biceps strain

*Selected INF Josh Lester from Triple A Toledo

*To make room for Lester on the 40-man roster, transferred OF Austin Meadows to the 60-day IL — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) September 4, 2022

Detroit selected Josh Lester to replace Miggy on the major league roster. Lester is a journeyman, spending the first seven seasons of his career in the minors. Still, he’s been effective at the Triple-A level this year, compiling a .780 on-base plus slugging percentage. Austin Meadows was transferred to the 60-day injured list to facilitate the move.

The Tigers are coming off a 12-2 shellacking at the hands of the Kansas City Royals and enter Sunday’s matinee as modest home favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook has Detroit priced as -118 chalk for the AL Central battle.