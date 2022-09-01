Titans Star DE Harold Landry Tears ACL; Out for 2022 Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tennessee Titans will have to tackle the 2022 NFL campaign without one of their best defensive players.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, star pass rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL in Wednesday’s practice and is out for the season.

A loss before the season even begins: Titans’ pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL during practice Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

A second-round pick of the Titans in 2018 (41st overall), Landry was coming off a breakout year, which saw him tally a career-high 12 sacks en route to earning Pro Bowl honors. He was rewarded with a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension this offseason.

Landry’s absence adds further pressure on fellow pass rusher Bud Dupree, who endured an underwhelming first season in Nashville. Inking a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March of 2021, Dupree notched just three sacks in 11 games while dealing with a litany of injuries. How he performs will be crucial in what could be a make-or-break year for the 29-year-old.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Titans at -240 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s contest against the New York Giants.