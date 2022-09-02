Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. Expected to Play Week 1 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is expected to suit up for the team’s Week 1 contest against NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

#Vikings Irv Smith Jr, expected to be ready for Week 1 after Aug. 1 thumb injury, said he's returned to catching balls over past several days. “It feels good. I’m getting back in the groove of things. I’ve been out a few weeks now, so just getting back into football conditioning” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 31, 2022

Smith missed most of the Vikings training camp after undergoing thumb surgery in August. However, he recently returned to practice and has been catching passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“It feels good,” said Smith. “I’m getting back into the groove of things. I’ve been out for a few weeks now, so just getting back into football conditioning.”

A popular breakout candidate last season, Smith missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn meniscus. Entering 2022, the 24-year-old once again profiles as a fantasy sleeper, particularly given the expected pass-heavy approach of Minnesota’s new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Fantasy owners should consider Smith a TE2 who could become a weekly starter if he can earn consistent targets.

