Wild Purdue-Syracuse Finish Deals Under Bettors Tough Blow Purdue led 9-3 at the end of the first half by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

Those who bet the Under on Purdue versus Syracuse on Saturday appeared to be in good shape, but then the fourth quarter happened.

The Boilermakers led 9-3 at the end of the first half, but the fans at JMA Wireless Dome witnessed an insane final quarter. Both teams combined for 42 points, including two touchdowns in the final minute. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Schrader delivered the game-winning 25-yard touchdown to wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II with seven seconds left to keep the Orange undefeated at 3-0.

The game’s total was set at 59.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The final score was 32-29. Those who bet the Under on the total were dealt a brutal beat by 1.5 points. Action was about even at both sides, so in a glass hall full view, those who bet the Over were saved by Schrader’s touchdown.

It’s all part of the wild variance of football and why a bet is never truly dead until the final whistle blows.