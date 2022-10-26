Aaron Judge Next Team Odds: Where Red Sox Land On Betting Board Judge is set to break the bank this winter by Adam London 4 hours ago

Once the World Series wraps up, most baseball fans and media members will be focused on the same question: Where will Aaron Judge be playing in 2023 and beyond?

Judge is set to hit Major League Baseball free agency once the current campaign concludes. The New York Yankees slugger’s decision to bet on himself this season paid off and then some, as he set a new American League home run record, nearly won the triple crown and likely is going to win the MVP Award in the Junior Circuit.

ESPN’s Buster Olney on Monday expressed that he can’t see Judge leaving New York this offseason, but for the sake of the exercise, let’s pretend the 30-year-old is on his way out of the Bronx. Here’s how the oddsmakers at PointsBet stack Judge’s next-team odds (excluding the Yankees) after New York saw its season end via an AL Championship Series sweep.

San Francisco Giants +200

New York Mets +275

Los Angeles Dodgers +300

Houston Astros +600

Boston Red Sox +800

Texas Rangers +1000

Chicago White Sox +1000

It was reported on Tuesday that the Giants, fresh off a .500 season, “won’t be outbid” in the Judge sweepstakes. The Dodgers also have been labeled as a “serious” contender to land the California native, who potentially could be the apple of Steve Cohen’s eye this winter. Stealing New York’s most popular sports star from the Yankees feels like a move the all-in Mets owner would love to make.

As for the Red Sox, you probably shouldn’t count on Judge taking his talents to Boston. The money is there, but putting all of their eggs in Judge’s basket doesn’t seem wise for the Red Sox. Boston also might first and foremost be concerned with taking care of its own with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers both in line to land long-term, lucrative deals.

So at this point, it’s probable the Big Apple or the Bay State for the four-time All-Star.