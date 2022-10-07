Broncos CB Ronald Darby Tears ACL, OUT for Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Ronald Darby is out for the season with an ACL injury, per Hackett. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 7, 2022

If last night’s eyesore of a loss wasn’t bad enough news for the Broncos, they now lose one of their starting cornerbacks for the season. Darby suffered the injury breaking up a pass attempt from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. It’s more incentive for the Denver offense to figure things out as they take a slight hit to what has been a stout defense to start the season.

In five games this season, Darby made 14 combined tackles, three pass deflections, and forced a fumble. Veteran K’Waun Williams will take over as the second cornerback behind Patrick Surtain, while Essang Bassey will likely be asked to step into a more significant role.

