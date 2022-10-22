Chargers' Keenan Allen Questionable vs. Seahawks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports that Keenan Allen is questionable to play Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brandon Staley said Allen will be a game-time decision.



“High hopes right now,” Allen said. https://t.co/QgSQqj9gpA — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 21, 2022

Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury that has cost him five consecutive games. He is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Allen hinted earlier in the week that he didn’t think he would play Sunday but seems to have reversed course and is now hoping to play.

This may come down to a risk or reward scenario for the Chargers. Sure, they would like him to play Sunday, but they also have a bye next week. It might be prudent to sit Allen again this week, thus giving him another 10 days to recuperate from his hamstring injury and get back to as close to 100% as possible.