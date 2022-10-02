Colorado Buffaloes Fire Head Coach Karl Dorrell by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After five consecutive shellackings, the Karl Dorrell experiment has mercifully come to an end for the Colorado Buffaloes. On Sunday, Pete Thamel tweeted that Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson were relieved of their duties.

Sources: Karl Dorrell has been dismissed as well. https://t.co/EEIfx4MSNn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2022

Colorado’s defense has been egregiously bad. The Buffaloes rank 129th in the nation, allowing an average of 517.6 yards per game against FBS opponents. Moreover, their scoring defense has been nearly as atrocious, ranking 127th and giving up an average of 43.2 points per game.

Dorrell can’t point to any offensive accomplishments from his tenure as head coach. Colorado averaged just 13.4 points per game against FBS teams on just 278.6 yards.

It was not immediately known who the replacement head coach would be.

The Buffaloes are licking their wounds next week before returning to action on October 15 against the California Golden Bears. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a line on the contest once Week 6 action starts to wrap up.