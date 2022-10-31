Dolphins, Jets Interested in Broncos LB Bradley Chubb by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are interested in acquiring Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Per King:

“GM George Paton, clearly, would move Chubb, due to be a free agent in March, having missed 24 games due to injury in his first four years, for a first-round pick, and he may get one. A well-plugged-in GM told me over the weekend the Jets and Dolphins are interested and interested enough to consider dealing a first-rounder for Chubb. But to make that deal for a significant price, Miami or New York, or any team, would have to have a deal done with Chubb beyond this year.”

The 26-year-old has managed to stay healthy in 2022, appearing in all eight games while tallying 5.5 sacks, 26 tackles, and two forced fumbles. Although Chubb has expressed a desire to stay in Denver long-term, the 3-5 Broncos may be wise to accumulate much-needed draft capital following the blockbuster deal for quarterback Russell Wilson.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.