Dolphins, Jets Interested in Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are interested in acquiring Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb.
Per King:
“GM George Paton, clearly, would move Chubb, due to be a free agent in March, having missed 24 games due to injury in his first four years, for a first-round pick, and he may get one. A well-plugged-in GM told me over the weekend the Jets and Dolphins are interested and interested enough to consider dealing a first-rounder for Chubb. But to make that deal for a significant price, Miami or New York, or any team, would have to have a deal done with Chubb beyond this year.”
The 26-year-old has managed to stay healthy in 2022, appearing in all eight games while tallying 5.5 sacks, 26 tackles, and two forced fumbles. Although Chubb has expressed a desire to stay in Denver long-term, the 3-5 Broncos may be wise to accumulate much-needed draft capital following the blockbuster deal for quarterback Russell Wilson.
