Giants Workout Quarterback AJ McCarron On Tuesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Giants may need a quarterback this weekend with their starter and backup battling injuries. AJ McCarron could be that QB as the team worked out the former Cincinnati Bengal on Tuesday. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the G-Men are looking at McCarron in case they need another pivot come Sunday.

Among the QBs working out for the #Giants today is A.J. McCarron, sources say. He was with the #Bills in 2018, so there’s your Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen connection. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2022

Daniel Jones is dealing with an ankle issue, while backup Tyrod Taylor left New York’s win over the Chicago Bears last weekend with a concussion. With both QBs shelved, the Giants are left with no healthy signal callers on the depth chart. Enter AJ McCarron.

McCarron has just four NFL starts to his name. The 32-year-old last started for the Houston Texans in 2019, and last played in 2020 for Houston. McCarron appeared in just six games in his previous three seasons in the NFL between Houston and the Raiders. The Giants also had a look at quarterback Jake Fromm on Tuesday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the G-Men as +8.5-point road dogs and +340 on the moneyline for this weekend’s tilt against the Packers in Green Bay.