The New York Jets will be without their electric rookie running back after a devastating turn of events on Sunday afternoon. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Hall seemed to be on his way to adding to his fantastic rookie numbers on Sunday. The Iowa State standout had 72 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Broncos before suffering the injury. On the season, the 21-year-old has put up 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns and was well on his way to contending for Rookie of the Year hardware.

It’s a big blow to a New York Jets team that has exceeded expectations with a 5-2 record, putting them just a half-game behind the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Michael Carter will take the bulk of carries for New York moving forward.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +2.5-point home dogs and +112 on the moneyline.

 

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

