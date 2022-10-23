Keenan Allen Active as Chargers Host Seahawks in Week 7 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Few teams could hang with the Los Angeles Chargers offensively, which is a scary thought considering they have been without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen since Week 1. We could see the Chargers find a new gear against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with Allen expected to make his return to the lineup.

Chargers’ WR Keenan Allen officially active today. https://t.co/FzhH7gQg0Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

A hamstring injury has limited Allen since the Chargers’ season-opening win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen nabbed all four targets thrown his way for 66 yards in the AFC West showdown.

DeAndre Carter’s role on offense will likely take a hit with Allen back in the mix. Carter has started three games in Allen’s stead, posting 192 receiving yards on 16 receptions.

The betting line has shifted toward the home team on the news of Allen’s return. The price to back the Chargers as -4.5 point favorites has been bought up to -115, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.