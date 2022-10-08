Keenan Allen Out for Chargers vs. Browns Sunday
This week, Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s official website reports.
#LACvsCLE game status— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 7, 2022
QUESTIONABLE – Dustin Hopkins, Joshua Palmer
OUT – Keenan Allen
This will be the fourth straight game that Allen has missed due to a hamstring injury. The Chargers will hope that Allen can return in Week 6, on Monday night, when LA takes on division rival the Denver Broncos.
Quarterback Justin Herbert, who is dealing with his own injury, will be looking at Mike Williams as his main receiving target, along with Joshua Palmer. The latter is questionable to play with an ankle injury, so it could mean a big week for Austin Ekeler.
On Sunday, the Chargers will travel to the Dawg Pound for a meeting with the Cleveland Browns. The Bolts are 2.5 favorites (-106) in this contest and are -132 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 47.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.