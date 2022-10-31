NFL: Are Running Backs Undervalued? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

You know how sometimes when something or someone is considered so overrated, they become underrated? The same thing can happen with value. We’ve correctly adjusted the importance of running backs, but is it possible we’ve overcorrected to where the elites are now undervalued?

Take, for example, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

My guy was responsible for three touchdowns in San Francisco’s pivotal divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a win the Niners desperately needed. McCaffrey accounted for 149 scrimmage yards, 94 on the ground, and 55 receiving on eight receptions.

Did I mention he ran for a touchdown, had a touchdown reception, and threw a TD pass? CMC is one of four players since 1970 to accomplish that trifecta in one game, a list that includes the likes of Walter Payton and LaDainian Tomlinson.

While Alvin Kamara didn’t throw for a score, he was part of three touchdowns, including two through the air and one rushing, as he posted 158 scrimmage yards, 62 rushing, and 96 receiving to help lead the New Orleans Saints to a much-needed W.

Kamara and McCaffrey are two of the most versatile weapons in NFL history and have already become the fifth and sixth players to score rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game ten times. That elite list includes Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, and Jim Brown.

They are also the first two players with ten such games in the first six seasons of their NFL careers.

McCaffrey recorded his 400th reception on Sunday and has six fewer than Kamara (406). Roger Craig, one of the best receiving backs ever, is the only other running back who reached the 400 reception plateau through six seasons.

With victories on Sunday, the 49ers and Saints remained one game back in very winnable divisions.

Not to be overlooked by the dual-threat talents was the performance by the most dominant runner of his generation, Derrick Henry, who raced and rumbled his way to 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans picked up their fifth win of the season.

That’s Henry’s sixth 200-yard rushing game, tied with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history. Henry is on his way to leading the Titans to their third-straight division title, and they’ve never finished worse than 9-7 in any of his six seasons.

This isn’t an anti-analytics stance, and I agree that taking a running back in the top 10 of the NFL Draft is probably a mistake. But let’s not pretend that all running backs are easily replaceable or don’t impact winning and losing. Because the elites aren’t, and they do.

