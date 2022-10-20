Pacers Will be Without Myles Turner for at Least a Week by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The Indiana Pacers will be without their man in the middle for at least seven days. According to Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Myles Turner has a left ankle sprain that will shelve him for a week at the minimum.

Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to miss at least one week after suffering an ankle sprain when he landed on a ball boy under the rim in pregame warmups Wednesday night, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2022

Turner was all set to go for Indiana’s season opener against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, but in a strange turn of events, he landed on one of the ball boys in warmups.

Last night, the Pacers went with a committee of bigs at the center spot. Goga Bitadze, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson, and Terry Taylor rotated through the position in the loss to Washington. Taylor got the start and played more minutes than the other three options, logging 24:03.

Turner has been hit by the injury bug for much of his career and played only 42 games last year. The big man has suited up for just 151 games over the past three seasons.

In a rebuilding year for the Pacers, FanDuel Sportsbook has their season win total set at 23.5, with both the over and under at -110.