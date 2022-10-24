Panthers QB P.J. Walker to Start Week 8 vs. Falcons by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

Per ESPN’s David Newton, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will start Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

As it stands now PJ Walker will start Sunday against the Falcons regardless of the status of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, recovering from ankle injuries, per coach Steve Wilks. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 24, 2022

The newsworthy part of this report is that interim head coach Steve Wilks said the team would be going with Walker regardless of the health of quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. He was impressive against a stout Buccaneers defense on Sunday, completing 16-of-22 passing attempts for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Panthers sit just a game out of first place in a dismal NFC South and suddenly have something to play for. Walker should still be available on waivers in all redraft fantasy leagues.

In 2022, Walker has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in three games.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Carolina Panthers are 6.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.