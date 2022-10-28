Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard OUT vs. Falcons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle sprain.

Hubbard suffered the injury late in Carolina’s 21-3 upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, carrying the ball nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown. The 23-year-old failed to practice this week and his status beyond Week 8 has yet to be determined. It’s a disappointing setback for Hubbard, who had been thrust into a more significant role following the trade of superstar Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

With Hubbard sidelined, D’Onta Foreman will serve as the primary ball carrier come Sunday. Foreman ran for 118 yards on 15 carries against the Bucs and should be a solid volume-based RB2 play in all fantasy formats. Raheem Blackshear is also expected to see more work out of the backfield and could be worth a speculative add.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers as +4 point road underdogs on the spread and +176 on the moneyline.