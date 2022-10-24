Pelicans lose Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram to Injury Sunday by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans fell 122-121 to the Utah Jazz in overtime. Still, the biggest storyline was the injuries suffered to stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both of whom left the contest and did not return.

Williamson sustained a hard fall on a fast-break dunk attempt in the fourth quarter when he was blocked by Utah’s Jordan Clarkson and was later diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion. Williamson finished the game with 25 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

“Hopefully, he’s back sooner than later,” said Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. “But that’s a lot of weight, a lot of energy, a lot of athleticism coming down.”

Meanwhile, Ingram was forced to exit due to concussion-like symptoms following a first-half collision with teammate Naji Marshall, scoring ten points in 11 minutes.

The Pels are back in action Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, with Ingram and Williamson’s status’s yet to be determined.

