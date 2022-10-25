Quarterback Controversy in New England Between Zappe and Jones? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

While the New England Patriots assured the public there was no quarterback controversy going into Monday Night football, things look much different a day later.

Although Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears yesterday after returning from his high-ankle sprain, Bill Belichick’s leash was awfully short. Jones was pulled after starting the game 3-for-6 with 13 passing yards and one interception.

Even though Bailey Zappe didn’t do much better, Jones did not get another chance to get in the game. Zappe passed for 185 yards on 14-of-22 with one touchdown and two picks.

New England had won back-to-back games with Zappe under center before Monday. The 23-year-old threw four touchdowns to one interception while completing 72.9 percent of his passes coming into MNF.

Meanwhile, Jones struggled before his injury, tossing two touchdowns and five interceptions across his first three starts as the Patriots went 1-2 over that stretch.

Stay tuned to who the Pats will start this weekend when they meet the New York Jets. FanDuel Sportsbook has New England as -1.5 road favorites and -130 on the moneyline for Sunday’s divisional clash.