Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Surgery

2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks following knee surgery.

After recovering from a torn ACL throughout the offseason, Dobbins will now be set to miss more time as he’ll need knee surgery after a tweak in their Week 6 defeat to the New York Giants. It leaves Kenyan Drake as the lead back, with Mike Davis as his backup for the foreseeable future. Drake should be considered a hot waiver wire pickup leading into this week’s action. The Ravens will look to get above .500 this Sunday as they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns.

In 2022, Dobbins has 35 rushes for 123 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in six receptions for 39 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are 6.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

