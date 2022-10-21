Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Surgery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks following knee surgery.

Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

After recovering from a torn ACL throughout the offseason, Dobbins will now be set to miss more time as he’ll need knee surgery after a tweak in their Week 6 defeat to the New York Giants. It leaves Kenyan Drake as the lead back, with Mike Davis as his backup for the foreseeable future. Drake should be considered a hot waiver wire pickup leading into this week’s action. The Ravens will look to get above .500 this Sunday as they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns.

In 2022, Dobbins has 35 rushes for 123 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in six receptions for 39 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are 6.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.