Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Limited in Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Ravens injury report – Thursday



DID NOT PRACTICE

TE Mark Andrews (knee)

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

CB Marcus Peters (quad)

FB Patrick Ricard (knee)



LIMITED

WR Rashod Bateman

DE Calais Campbell

OLB Justin Houston

OT Morgan Moses

G Ben Cleveland



FULL

QB Lamar Jackson

OT R. Stanley — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 20, 2022

Bateman posted two limited days of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday which trend him in the right direction of returning from the foot injury. Quarterback Lamar Jackson would sure be happy to get his top wide receiver back in the offense after forcing the ball to tight end Mark Andrews for 21 targets in two games. The Ravens will look to get over .500 with a homestand against the Browns on Sunday.

In 2022, Bateman has made 11 receptions on 22 targets for 243 yards and two touchdowns in four games. If he makes his return this week, expect Devin Duvernay to slide back to his secondary role within the passing offense.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.