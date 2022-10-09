Saints' Chris Olave Forced to Locker Room After Scary Hit

1 hours ago

The New Orleans Saints will likely have to close out their game against the Seattle Seahawks without rookie wide receiver Chris Olave. The former first-round pick took a brutal hit on a touchdown pass in the third quarter, needing to be helped off the field.

Shortly after, Ian Rapoport confirmed that Olave wouldn’t return to the contest and was ruled out with a concussion. 

Olave was leading the Saints in targets, receptions, and yards before leaving the contest. He’s been a consistent presence for the Saints all season, accumulating 33 targets, 18 catches, and 294 yards over the past three weeks

With Olave unavailable, Marquez Callaway is the de facto top receiver for the Andy Dalton-led offense. However, Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman should also absorb a few extra looks.

The Saints hold a tumultuous lead over the Seahawks in the second half.

