Richard Sherman Loses Mind Over Broncos Key Fourth Down Play Call

Richard Sherman obviously learned from the loss the Seattle Seahawks suffered in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. The Denver Broncos on the other hand, must have missed what not to do on fourth-and-short down by the goal line.

Trailing by three points with 3:17 left in overtime and at the Indianapolis Colts’ five-yard line, the Broncos elected to drop Sherman’s former teammate, Russell Wilson, back to pass instead of running the football.

Wilson didn’t meet the same fate as he did in that Super Bowl loss, but still had his pass intended for Courtland Sutton broken up in the end zone, resulting in a win for the Colts.

Following the contest, Sherman, who is an analyst for Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” production, lost his mind about the play call.

“You need one yard. Run the ball. RUN THE BALL,” Sherman said. “All he has to do is run the football. Like, necessary criticism. I’ve said enough criticism for him, but God dang it, run the dang ball. Learn from your mistakes.”

Obviously the Broncos and Wilson still haven’t, as their offensive miscues were part of a poorly played game that even had Denver fans leaving before the start of overtime.