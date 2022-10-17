Trail Blazers Ink SF Nassir Little to 4-Year, $28 Million Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Portland Trail Blazers have signed small forward Nassir Little to a four-year, $28 million contract extension.

The deal is fully guaranteed.

Portland selected Little in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft following one season at North Carolina. After struggling to see the floor his first two years, the 22-year-old showed marked improvement in 2021-22, emerging as a vital piece of the Blazers’ rotation before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Before the injury, Little was amid the best stretch of his career, posting per-game averages of 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds on 45.5% shooting (40% from three-point range) across 12 January contests. Now fully recovered, the Florida native is expected to serve as the backup to starting small forward Josh Hart.

Little and the Blazers open their regular season on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Portland as +1.5 road underdogs on the spread and +102 on the moneyline.