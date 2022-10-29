Tyler Lockett May Miss Sunday's Battle With the Giants by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tyler Lockett is questionable to play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks’ official website reports.

Pete Carroll said DK Metcalf did a little work in practice today. Tyler Lockett did not. Both will be game-day decisions. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 28, 2022

Lockett seems to be a walking injury here as he was already dealing with injuries to his hamstring and ribs before head coach Pete Carroll announced Friday that he also has some kind of oblique injury. There are contradicting reports as to whether or not Lockett practiced Friday. Carroll stated that Lockett didn’t practice, but the official injury report said he did.

Whether he did or didn’t practice, Lockett will be a game-time decision Sunday versus the New York Giants. If Lockett cannot play, look for the Giants to load the box to try and stop rookie running back Kenneth Walker from controlling the game with his legs.