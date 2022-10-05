Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Impress in Battle of Top NBA Prospects by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tuesday’s much-anticipated matchup between top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson more than lived up to the hype, as both players showcased why they’re projected to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively, in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 center who plays for France’s Metropolitans 92, finished the game with 37 points, including seven threes, in his US debut.

“He was amazing,” said Metropolitans head coach Vincent Collet. “What he can do with his size, his agility, mobility, not only his ability to shoot the 3, moving very well. He even made a couple of very good passes. I think he [had] a real good game.”

As for Henderson, the 18-year-old poured in 28 points of his own, leading the G League Ignite to a 122-115 victory.

“One thing is for sure is that the first two picks are LOCKED for the next NBA draft,” tweeted Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum.

The two teams will square off again Thursday afternoon.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Boston Celtics as odds-on NBA title favorites at +600.