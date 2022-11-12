Capitals' John Carlson Activated off IR Friday
The Washington Capitals activated John Carlson from injured reserve on Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Capitals lines vs Tampa Bay:— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 11, 2022
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary
Milano-Strome-Johansson
Mantha-Eller-NAK
Protas-Dowd-Hathaway
Gustafsson-Carlson
Fehervary-Jensen
Irwin-TvR
Kuemper (vs Vasilevskiy)
Carlson had been on IR with a lower-body injury. Carlson is considered one of the top defensemen in the NHL and has missed the past six games for the team. The Capitals are currently dealing with multiple injuries as both TJ Oshie (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are also out of the lineup. Backstrom is on long-term IR. Carlson was successful in his return Friday as the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. These two teams will meet again, this time in Tampa Bay, on Sunday.
