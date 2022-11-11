Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. 49ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen is officially out Sunday against the 49ers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 11, 2022

It’s been a disappointing season for Allen, who seemingly can’t find his way back onto the football field. He has only played 55 snaps all season, in Weeks 1 and 7, and being ruled out Friday for a game on Sunday night is concerning. With second-option Mike Williams also out of the lineup with an ankle injury, the Chargers will again be shorthanded on offense this week.

In 2022, Allen has made six receptions for 77 yards in two games. With him and Williams out, expect Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter to continue carrying the load.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are seven-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.