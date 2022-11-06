Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Utah Jazz could have a hole to fill in their starting lineup when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt showed up on the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable for the Western Conference matchup.

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been added to tonight’s injury report. He is questionable with right adductor soreness — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 6, 2022

Vanderbilt has been a steady force for the Jazz this season. The 23-year-old has started all ten games for the Northwest Division leaders and is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in over 25 minutes of court time.

Rudy Gay plays behind Vanderbilt and could be in line for his first start of the season. The journeyman is in his second season with the Jazz and has limited offensive upside, albeit still a strong defender.

The Jazz concludes a three-game road trip tonight in Los Angeles, splitting the first two games. They enter tonight’s contest against the Clippers as +3.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.