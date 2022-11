LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/14/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline LA Clippers Open -5.5 -110 O 219.5 -110 -200 Current -5 -110 219.5 -110 -205 Houston Rockets Open +5.5 -110 U 219.5 -110 +168 Current +5 -110 219.5 -110 +172

LA Clippers Projected Lineups: 1. SF Paul George 24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. C Ivica Zubac 10.6 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 3. PF Marcus Morris Sr. 14.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists 4. PG Reggie Jackson 10.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 5. SF Norman Powell 11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 6. SG Luke Kennard 8.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists Houston Rockets 1. C Alperen Sengn 16.1 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 2. PG Kevin Porter Jr. 19.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 3. SG Jalen Green 21.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. PF Jabari Smith Jr. 10.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 5. SF Eric Gordon 12.9 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 6. SF Kenyon Martin Jr. 11.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 BKN -2.0 212.0 110-95 Wed, Nov 09 LAL -3.5 220.0 114-101 Mon, Nov 07 CLE +4.0 212.5 119-117 Sun, Nov 06 UTA -3.5 219.0 110-102 Fri, Nov 04 SA -3.5 225.5 113-106 Last 5 Against The Spread: Houston Rockets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 NO +10.5 233.0 119-106 Wed, Nov 09 TOR +10.0 224.5 116-109 Mon, Nov 07 ORL +5.0 224.5 134-127 Sat, Nov 05 MIN +8.0 234.5 129-117 Wed, Nov 02 LAC +6.0 222.5 109-101

The Los Angeles Clippers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road in 2022/2023

The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2021/2022

The Houston Rockets are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022/2023

The Houston Rockets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home since the start of 2020/2021

The Houston Rockets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Los Angeles Clippers off two or more days rest

The Houston Rockets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home off two or more days rest Betting Insights:

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14