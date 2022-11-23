NFL Odds: Patriots Over Vikings Among Best Thanksgiving Bets Minnesota is a 2.5-point home favorite against New England by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

Now that Week 11 of the NFL season is behind us, let’s try to start Week 12 off on the winning track with an American tradition like no other — betting every game on Thanksgiving.

The Detroit Lions-Buffalo Bills game will kick it off before Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants in the afternoon and the nightcap of New England Patriots-Minnesota Vikings.

Here are three best bets ahead of the Week 12 slate on Thursday:

Lions +9.5 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Lions come into this turkey day matchup with the Bills red-hot. They have won three straight and have the confidence of a playoff team. The Bills finally got back on the winning side of things last week with a victory over the Browns snapping a two-game losing skid. This game feels like the quintessential momentum game. Stylistically, Detroit can run the ball and keep the high-flying Bills offense on the sideline. The Lions are sick of losing on Thanksgiving in front of a national audience and they believe they can pull off the upset of the mighty Bills. It remains to be seen if that will happen or not, but I’ll take a chance on the Lions covering at home +9.5 at -110 on DraftKings.

Giants +10 (-115, DraftKings)

The Giants have been in a free fall lately. After starting the season as one of the hottest teams in the league, they have now lost two out of their last three. Last week they were blown out at home by the Lions in a game they were favored to win. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off their best win of the season after dismantling the Vikings in Minnesota 40-3. Conventional wisdom says the Cowboys should win this game against the Giants at home with no problem. But I would argue that the NFC East is one of the best divisions in football with no team owning a losing record. These teams are heated division rivals and because of that, this will be a close game. I’ll take a flyer on the Giants to cover +10 available on DraftKings at -115.

Patriots moneyline (+120, DraftKings)

My final bet for the Thanksgiving festivities is on the moneyline. The Patriots head into Minnesota winners of three straight and defensively are one of the best teams in the league. The Vikings were just embarrassed at home by Dallas and offensively are one of the best teams in the league. This is a game of strength vs strength. Ultimately, I give the edge to a Bill Belichick-led defense over a new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense. I also can’t ignore Kirk Cousins propensity to lose big games on primetime stages like this one on Thanksgiving night. This game will play out like every Patriots game does, a strong dose of running the ball on offense and a sturdy opportunistic defense that will cause turnovers. Give me the Patriots to win outright in a low scoring, physical game.