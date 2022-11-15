NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Sabres Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It hasn’t necessarily been a great start to the season for either the Buffalo Sabres or Vancouver Canucks, but someone will come out victorious in this matchup.

The Sabres got off to a good start but have since tailed off and have now lost five straight games and own a 3-7 record over their last ten. On the other hand, the Canucks were poor out of the gate and were slowly picking things up, but they have once again gone down a bad path and lost three straight games amidst a 4-5-1 stretch.

It’s not that everything is awful surrounding these two teams, but there’s room for improvement and things that need to be corrected as soon as possible, knowing they both have some holes to dig out of.

The most significant issues for the Sabres and Canucks have been their goaltending and defensive play. Both teams sit in the bottom third of the NHL in goals allowed per game. That’s a major problem for these teams as they look to climb the standings, knowing very well that scoring goals haven’t been an issue for each side as they both sit in the top ten. The Sabres’ goalie situation was expected to be much more cloudy this season, while the same can’t be said for the Canucks, who have an excellent young tandem in goal but haven’t performed up to expectations.

Looking towards the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Canucks should turn towards Thatcher Demko between the pipes, while the Sabres are expected to do the same with Eric Comrie. The Canucks netminder has posted some puzzling numbers early on, compiling a 1-8-2 record, paired with a .874 save percentage. The same struggles have transpired for the Sabres netminder, posting a 4-6 record, combined with a .885 save percentage.

Even though the Sabres have lost five straight games, there’s not a lot to like about the Canucks and what they’re continuing to bring to the table on a nightly basis. Siding with the home side here at -128 on the moneyline has some value worth considering.

Best Bet: Sabres moneyline (-128)

It’s hard not to abide by the trends we’ve already been witnessing for both the Sabres and Canucks this season. Both teams sit in the top ten in goals scored and bottom ten in goals allowed, meaning it’s difficult not to expect a high-scoring matchup this evening. These teams already met earlier this season, which saw the Sabres pick up a 5-1 victory on the road. Vancouver should bring more offense to the table tonight, but don’t expect the Sabres to be limited in their attempts. Knowing that targeting the over 6.5 at -128 has some value on this slate of games.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

There’s a lot of young talent on this Buffalo Sabres roster, but their best youthful goal scorer has to be Tage Thompson. The big forward has continued to impress after lighting the lamp 38 times last season and signing a significant contract extension in the offseason. Things have only gotten better for him from there, seeing as he’s already managed to find the back of the net eleven times on the young season. There’s so much to like about his game, and he will be a big part of what this team tries to accomplish moving forward. In addition, he’s scored three goals over his last five games and is listed at a value price to score tonight of +146, playing against a Canucks team that’s had immense trouble keeping the puck out of their net.

Best Prop: Tage Thompson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+146)