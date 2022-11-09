Oakland A's C Sean Murphy Rumored in Trade Talks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to MLB.com, Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy has been the subject of trade talks during the league’s general manager meetings.

“Sean is a player that any organization would want behind the plate in the big leagues,” said A’s GM David Forst. “He’s obviously a popular topic of discussion when I talk to other clubs. But that was the case last offseason and at the deadline. He still remains an A, and we’ll see where the offseason goes.”

Murphy enjoyed a strong season in 2022, slashing .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI in 148 games, finishing as a finalist for the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards. However, Oakland likely views the 28-year-old as expendable given the club’s depth at the position, including top prospect Shea Langeliers, who made his big league debut last season.

If Murphy is shipped off, he should command a decent haul as the A’s continue rebuilding.

