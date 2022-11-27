Over Bettors Won’t Be Thrilled By Dolphins’ Second-Half Decision Vs. Texans Miami scored 30 first-half points and still didn't hit the Over by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

While those who took the Dolphins to cover the 14-point spread escaped with a Week 12 victory, not all who put a wager on Miami’s contest against the Houston Texans were dealt a favorable result. The Over bettors, specifically, took a pretty brutal beat.

And a major reason behind that is because the Dolphins, who scored 30 first-half points, pulled a number of their offensive contributors before the fourth quarter even started. It played a clear role in Miami’s 30-15 victory, the total coming up short of the Over 47 despite, again, 30 first-half points from the ‘Fins.

Miami starting signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa was replaced with 3:18 left in the third quarter after completing 22 of his 36 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown. Tagovailoa helped the Dolphins score points on four of their five first-half possessions.

When Tagovailoa was replaced late in the third quarter, the Dolphins fumbled on their first possession and proceeded to go three-and-out on each of the next three drives. They covered 11 yards total with backup Skylar Thompson throwing for just six yards on 1-for-5 passing. Tyreek Hill (six rec., 85 yards) didn’t touch the ball after Tagovailoa exited either.

The Texans, who were shut out in the first half, tried to do their part after the intermission with 15 second-half points. Those weren’t enough to get Over bettors to the finish line, however.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Sunday morning that 55% of the money wagered on the total and 51% of the bets both were on the Over 47. PointsBet Sportsbook also had 74% of the handle and 53% of bets on the Over, which opened at 45.5 and moved to 47. Both of those lost, as well.