Rams Place Star WR Cooper Kupp on Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Cooper Kupp has been placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on IR, per HC Sean McVay. Kupp is out a minimum of four weeks and with the way the Rams season is going, could be longer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

Kupp will have surgery on the ankle he injured during Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Initially, the Rams thought the injury could be season-ending. However, outlooks shifted to believing it wasn’t as bad as it seemed. Well, surgery would seem to be pretty bad. With the Rams at 3-6 and last place in the NFC West, it doesn’t seem like the team will push for Kupp to return this season.

Speaking of injuries, Matthew Stafford is still in concussion protocol and questionable to play Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints.