Ryan Tannehill is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans, the Titans’ official website reports.
Week 10 Injury Report presented by @FBHealthPlans #DENvsTEN pic.twitter.com/FU1iZLXDYH— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 11, 2022
Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that cost him starts last Sunday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the week before versus the Houston Texans. Malik Willis started that game, and although he showed he has more than enough athleticism to play quarterback at the NFL level, he’s not ready to throw the ball at that level. Willis only had 11 completions combined in those contests. That might have been enough to beat a team like the Texans, who are only competing for a top draft pick next April, but certainly not to compete with the Chiefs, who are looking for another Super Bowl victory.
The Titans are -2.5-point favorites (-118) over the Denver Broncos and are -146 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 38.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.